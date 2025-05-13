Weatherford International plc: Weatherford Announces a Strategic Agreement with Amazon Web Services to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Enhance Operational Efficiency

HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced it has signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services ("AWS") that will transform Weatherford's digital capabilities and help drive innovation in the energy sector.

As part of this collaboration, Weatherford selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider and will migrate and modernize its cutting-edge software and hardware suite to AWS. This includes the Company's Modern Edge Platform, which integrates advanced software-enabled hardware with Weatherford's world-class control system, CygNet. The solution is modular and seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure, allowing customers to modernize their operations with minimal disruption.

With this agreement, AWS will also support the development of next-generation technologies, further enhancing Weatherford's Unified Data Model. This solution allows customers to integrate, harmonize, and analyze multi-asset data within a scalable, API-compatible model, driving operational efficiency and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Additionally, the collaboration will enhance the WFRD Software Launchpad, a platform that provides customers with access to Weatherford-built and Weatherford-partnered applications. The Launchpad ensures that customers retain control over their data while seamlessly managing multiple software solutions without being locked into a single application.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, "We are excited to work with AWS to deliver a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions that enable our customers to drive efficiency and innovation. This collaboration allows us to leverage AWS's world-class cloud infrastructure to help our customers modernize their operations, reduce complexity, and achieve greater autonomy in their decision-making."

"AWS capabilities are accelerating Weatherford's digital transformation and helping the company drive innovation in their digital solutions to meet customers' needs," said Howard Gefen, GM for Energy and Utilities at AWS. "This collaboration will enhance Weatherford's ability to deliver its operational and petrotechnical solutions by leveraging scalable, hardware and software solutions that empower energy companies to optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly complex landscape."

