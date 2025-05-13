Innovative Eyewear, Inc.: Innovative Eyewear Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenue and gross margins improvements

MIAMI, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear Inc., (NASDAQ: LUCY, LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, today announced its Q1 2025 Unaudited financial results.

Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $454,501 an increase of 19% from revenue of $383,471 in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in unit sales volume, largely driven by product launches during 2024 of the co-branded Nautica® Powered by Lucyd and Eddie Bauer® Powered by Lucyd collections, as well as the Lucyd Armor safety smart glasses line. Also contributing to the growth in revenues were the Company's continued investments in marketing and advertising initiatives, as well as increased public interest and growth in smart glasses and the wearable products category. This growth preceded the launch of Reebok® by Lucyd in April 2025.

Gross profit margin for Q1 2025 was 49%, compared with 2% for Q1 2024, driven by lower cost of frames and lower prescription lens fulfilment cost. The decrease in the cost of frames as compared to the prior year quarter was primarily attributable to the combination of realization of greater economies of scale and improvements in product price/mix. The decrease in lens fulfilment costs was attributable to actions taken by management in the prior year to better manage these costs including the launch of Lucyd Shift and Lucyd Blueshift transitional lenses in place of branded third-party transitional lenses and the engagement of a new lower-cost lens supplier based in Miami, Florida.

Total operating expenses in Q1 2025 were $2,124,324, a 11% percent increase from total operating expenses of $2,021,542 in Q1 2024. Total operating and other expenses have remained relatively consistent between these periods.

The Company had a net loss in Q1 2025 of $1,778,703, or $(0.72) per share, compared with a net loss of $1,971,311, or $(2.59) per share, in Q1 2024.

These results reflect a tightening business operation that is finding its footing in an emerging sector, and prioritizing efficiency and operational sustainability.

We believe that the success of the Lucyd Armor product line to date indicates that that delivering smart eyewear for specific user niches can be a significant differentiator. With our experience developing dozens of SKUs (stock-keeping units) of smart eyewear, we are well positioned to address specific user needs in the sport, safety, and general optical categories. In April 2025, we launched the Reebok® Powered by Lucyd sport smart sunglasses collection in eight different styles. This collection features custom high-fidelity speakers, powerful amplifiers, and equalizers specifically tuned for outdoor activities and sports environments. In order to support the launch and expansion of our Reebok® Powered by Lucyd and Lucyd Armor lines, we have recently expanded our sales team with the addition of two new sales directors, who have significant experience in optical sales and hardware sales.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear Inc., commented,

"Our 2025 first quarter revenue reflects our continued investments in product lines, marketing and advertising initiatives, as well as increased public interest and growth in smart glasses. We are also happy to see our efforts to improve gross margins bear effect. As we look ahead to the rest of 2025, we believe we are well positioned to build on our momentum and significantly grow total revenues and market share. I am particularly excited about the potential of our newly launched Reebok® product line, which expanded our portfolio to include smart glasses for active lifestyles, coupled with the continued significant traction of the Lucyd ArmorTM smart safety glasses. Both product lines address vast subsets of the eyewear market which were previously underserved by smart eyewear providers."

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

