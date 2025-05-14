BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production stalled at the end of the first quarter as estimated initially, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.The volume of industrial production remained flat on an annual basis in March after an 8.7 percent sharp fall a month ago. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.Production dropped in the majority of manufacturing subsections, at the highest rate in the manufacture of electrical equipment. Meanwhile, manufacture of transport equipment increased by 2.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.1 percent in March, reversing a 1.1 percent decline in February.On an adjusted basis, industrial production also fell 5.4 percent in March compared to last year, as estimated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX