Immunovia AB: Immunovia Publishes Interim Report for January-March 2025

• Net sales, which for the quarter only included royalties, amounted to 139 KSEK (156).

• Net earnings were -57.8 MSEK (-2.9), as a result of unrealized exchange rate effects due to a lower dollar rate on the transactions to finance operations in Immunovia Inc.

• Operating losses were -18.9 MSEK (-24).

• Earnings per share before and after dilution were -0.24 SEK (-0.07).

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -24.4 MSEK (-24.4).

• Cash and cash equivalents at end of period equalled 37.7 MSEK (51.2).

• Immunovia announced that 74.1% of warrants in series TO 2 were exercised during the January 2-16, 2025 period, resulting in 92,197,387 new shares at SEK 0.46 per share. This raised approximately 42.4 MSEK before costs and increased the company's total shares to 261,908,863, with share capital rising to SEK 7,857,265.89.

• Immunovia formed its Nomination Committee with four members: three from the largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board.

• Immunovia initiates search for new CFO to support commercialization in the USA.

• The Immunovia CLARITI study was selected for the prestigious AGA Institute Council's Pancreatic Disorders Section Distinguished Abstract Plenary at the world's largest gastroenterology conference DDW 2025.

• On March 27, Immunovia announced the exercise price for warrants series TO3 to SEK 0.24.• Annual Report 2024 was published.• Immunovia reported that 71.0% of warrants in series TO 3 were exercised during the April 1-15, 2025 period, resulting in 44,174,217 new shares at SEK 0.24 per share. This raised approximately 10.6 MSEK before costs and increased the company's total shares to 306,083,080, with share capital rising to SEK 9,182,492.40.• Immunovia announced PancreaSure as the name for its next-generation Pancreatic cancer test."Our launch preparations for the PancreaSure test are on track for a September 2025 debut, fueled by successful clinical studies and strong interest from both physicians and patients. Our commitment to advancing pancreatic cancer screening and establishing clinical utility positions us for significant growth and market impact."Jeff Borcherding, CEO and President, Immunovia AB

Conference call

Immunovia will hold a webcast tele conference at 15:00 pm CEST on May 14 with President and CEO Jeff Borcherding.

To take part of the presentation, please dial one of the numbers or watch via the web link below.



Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13



Link to the webcast: https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/59eac108-8601-4447-b0af-7fde4a1a6f23

For further information, please contact

Jeff Borcherding, CEO

jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.



USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.



Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.