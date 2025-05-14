Precise Biometrics AB: Stable demand but geopolitical events having a short-term impact on the business

Precise Biometrics Interim Report Jan-Mar 2025

First quarter

Net sales totaled SEK 20.0 (21.7) million A change in revenue allocation in a renegotiated customer agreement results in higher revenue on an annual basis, but has an impact of SEK -1.0 million on net sales in the first quarter.

EBITDA totaled SEK -1.7 (3.1) million Adjusted for negative currency effects from operating items of SEK 1.6 million and a change in revenue allocation in a customer agreement of SEK 1.0 million, EBITDA amounts to SEK 0.9 million

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 2.1 (-2.8) million

The operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -7.1 (-2.8) million

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -7.2 (-3.0) million

Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.1 (-0.0)

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) at the end of the period was SEK 18.4 (18.3) million

Significant events during the quarter

The anti-spoof solution BioLive approved for national ID program

The Nomination Committee proposes Victor Kuzmin for the Board of Directors

Entering the Norwegian visitor management system market

Expanded biometric physical access offering for high-security sector

Showcasing Biometric Security Solutions at ISC West in Las Vegas

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance initiates coverage of Precise

Xiaomi launches new smart safe with technology from Precise

Significant events after the end of the interim period

Rebranding initiative to clarify and strengthen Precise's offering

Presentation and Q&A

Precise has published a video interview with CEO Joakim Nydemark in connection with this report.

The video is available on the Investor Relations page: https://precisebiometrics.com/investors/.

The company also invites you to a live Q&A session May 14, 2025, at 13:00 (CET). More information and registration link to the Q&A session may be found on the Investor Relations page: https://precisebiometrics.com/investors/.

The Q&A is in Swedish but questions can be asked in English.

CEO Joakim Nydemark comments

"We continue to see strong demand for our products, and I believe our offering is stronger and more relevant than ever. While our Q1 results did not reach the levels of recent quarters, due to quarterly fluctuations and global market turbulence, I remain positive about the full-year 2025. I view the Q1 outcome as a temporary dip, and we remain fully focused on executing our commercialization strategy and the growth journey that has only just begun."

Contacts

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Us

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise"), is a global pioneer in biometrics and cybersecurity. The biometric recognition solution suite today includes fingerprint, face, and palm recognition algorithm products along with turnkey solutions for visitor management (YOUNiQ Visit by EastCoast) and biometric access management (YOUNiQ Access).

Precise's premium biometric recognition solutions is used in mobiles, laptops, security tokens and smart looks, as well as automotive applications for in-car payments, driver authentication, and personalized settings and access. Precise also offer visitor management and physical biometric access control solutions.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Lund (HQ) and Stockholm, Sweden, Potsdam NY, USA, Seoul, South Korea, Taipei, Taiwan, and Shanghai, China. Precise is a public company with shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.

This information is information that Precise Biometrics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-14 08:00 CEST.