Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMAZ | ISIN: SE0018013849 | Ticker-Symbol: PBC
Frankfurt
14.05.25 | 08:08
0,383 Euro
+0,90 % +0,003
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Precise Biometrics AB: Stable demand but geopolitical events having a short-term impact on the business

Finanznachrichten News

Precise Biometrics Interim Report Jan-Mar 2025

First quarter

  • Net sales totaled SEK 20.0 (21.7) million
    • A change in revenue allocation in a renegotiated customer agreement results in higher revenue on an annual basis, but has an impact of SEK -1.0 million on net sales in the first quarter.
  • EBITDA totaled SEK -1.7 (3.1) million
    • Adjusted for negative currency effects from operating items of SEK 1.6 million and a change in revenue allocation in a customer agreement of SEK 1.0 million, EBITDA amounts to SEK 0.9 million
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 2.1 (-2.8) million
  • The operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -7.1 (-2.8) million
  • Earnings for the period totaled SEK -7.2 (-3.0) million
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.1 (-0.0)
  • ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) at the end of the period was SEK 18.4 (18.3) million

Significant events during the quarter

  • The anti-spoof solution BioLive approved for national ID program
  • The Nomination Committee proposes Victor Kuzmin for the Board of Directors
  • Entering the Norwegian visitor management system market
  • Expanded biometric physical access offering for high-security sector
  • Showcasing Biometric Security Solutions at ISC West in Las Vegas
  • Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance initiates coverage of Precise
  • Xiaomi launches new smart safe with technology from Precise

Significant events after the end of the interim period

  • Rebranding initiative to clarify and strengthen Precise's offering

Presentation and Q&A
Precise has published a video interview with CEO Joakim Nydemark in connection with this report.
The video is available on the Investor Relations page: https://precisebiometrics.com/investors/.

The company also invites you to a live Q&A session May 14, 2025, at 13:00 (CET). More information and registration link to the Q&A session may be found on the Investor Relations page: https://precisebiometrics.com/investors/.
The Q&A is in Swedish but questions can be asked in English.

CEO Joakim Nydemark comments

"We continue to see strong demand for our products, and I believe our offering is stronger and more relevant than ever. While our Q1 results did not reach the levels of recent quarters, due to quarterly fluctuations and global market turbulence, I remain positive about the full-year 2025. I view the Q1 outcome as a temporary dip, and we remain fully focused on executing our commercialization strategy and the growth journey that has only just begun."

Contacts

Joakim Nydemark, CEO
E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Us

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise"), is a global pioneer in biometrics and cybersecurity. The biometric recognition solution suite today includes fingerprint, face, and palm recognition algorithm products along with turnkey solutions for visitor management (YOUNiQ Visit by EastCoast) and biometric access management (YOUNiQ Access).

Precise's premium biometric recognition solutions is used in mobiles, laptops, security tokens and smart looks, as well as automotive applications for in-car payments, driver authentication, and personalized settings and access. Precise also offer visitor management and physical biometric access control solutions.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Lund (HQ) and Stockholm, Sweden, Potsdam NY, USA, Seoul, South Korea, Taipei, Taiwan, and Shanghai, China. Precise is a public company with shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.

This information is information that Precise Biometrics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-14 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.