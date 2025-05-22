Precise Biometrics AB: Report from the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Precise Biometrics AB

The Annual General Meeting of Precise Biometrics AB took place on Thursday, May 22, 2025 in Lund, Sweden. The following main decisions were made.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet etc.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the group for the previous financial year. The Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the same period.

Allocation of the company's result

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2024 and that the Company's result shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board shall comprise six members. Torgny Hellström, Åsa Schwarz, Maria Rydén, Peter Gullander and Howard Ro were re-elected as Board members, and Victor Kuzmin was elected as new Board member. Torgny Hellström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Remuneration for members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that Board remuneration shall be paid in the amount of SEK 565,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 200,000 to each of the other members. The remuneration for committee work shall amount to SEK 100,000 to the chairman of the audit committee, SEK 50,000 to a member of the audit committee, and SEK 25,000 to a member and the chairman, respectively, of the remuneration committee.

Auditor

Ernst & Young Aktiebolag was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Authorised Public Accountant Martin Henriksson will be the auditor in charge. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Approval of the remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board's remuneration report.

Incentive program

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on the implementation of a long-term incentive program for senior executives and other existing and future employees within the group, through the issue of not more than 1,200,000 warrants, whereupon the company's share capital may be increased by not more than SEK 360,000. The right to subscribe for the warrants shall be vested in the company's wholly owned subsidiary Precise Biometrics Services Aktiebolag for subsequent transfer at market value to the participants.

Each warrant entitles to subscription for one new share in the company at a subscription price corresponding to 150 percent of the volume weighted average price of the company's share during the ten trading days preceding the Annual General Meeting 2025. Subscription for new shares by virtue of the warrants shall be made during the period 1 August 2028 up to and including 30 September 2028.

Authorisation to resolve on issue of ordinary shares and/or convertible instruments

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on authorisation for the Board to, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, and on one or several occasions for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to issue ordinary shares and/or convertible instruments regarding such shares corresponding to an increase of the Company's share capital with not more than 20 percent of the share capital as per the date of the resolution on the new issue with the support of this authorisation.

For further information, please contact:

Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board

Telephone: +46 733 45 13 00

E-mail: torgny.hellstrom@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise"), is a global pioneer in biometrics and cybersecurity. The biometric recognition solution suite today includes fingerprint, face, and palm recognition algorithm products along with turnkey solutions for visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast) and biometric physical access management (Precise Access).

Precise's premium biometric recognition solutions is used in mobiles, laptops, security tokens and smart looks, as well as automotive applications for in-car payments, driver authentication, and personalized settings and access. Precise also offer visitor management and physical biometric access control solutions.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), USA, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.