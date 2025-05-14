Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
WKN: A2ABG7 | ISIN: SE0007692850
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Camurus AB: Camurus appoints Anders Vadsholt as Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Lund, Sweden - 14 May 2025 - Camurus (NASDAQ STO: CAMX) today announced that Anders Vadsholt has been appointed as Camurus' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the executive management team, effective 1 July 2025.

Anders has extensive financial and M&A expertise from executive roles in the biotech and pharmaceutical sector, including serving as CFO for the publicly listed companies Orphazyme A/S and Topotarget A/S. Additionally, he has worked as a Partner at Bankinvest Biomedical Ventures (Private Equity) and in corporate finance at Carnegie.

"I am pleased to announce Anders Vadsholt as CFO for Camurus, succeeding Jon Garay Alonso, who will remain with the company until August to ensure a smooth transition", says Fredrik Tiberg, Camurus' President and CEO. "I look forward to welcoming Anders to our executive management team and working together to continue our successful development and to grow and diversify our business. Also, I want to thank Jon for his significant contributions during his tenure as Camurus' CFO and wish him the best in the future."

"Camurus' clear focus on improving the lives of people with severe and chronic diseases, combined with its integrated approach from research to commercialization, makes it a uniquely purpose-driven and scalable business", said Anders Vadsholt. "I am excited to contribute to the company's continued growth and long-term value creation."

About Camurus
Camurus is an international, science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for improving the lives of patients with severe and chronic diseases. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® technology and its extensive R&D expertise. The R&D pipeline includes products for the treatment of dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases. Camurus has operations across Europe, the US, and Australia, with headquarters in Lund, Sweden. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com and LinkedIn.

For more information
Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO
Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92
fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer
Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37
ir@camurus.com

This information was submitted for publication at 8:00 am CET on 14 May 2025.


