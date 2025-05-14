Eolus Vind AB: Eolus Vind AB Interim Report Q1 2025

Strong start to the year in a turbulent context

1 January - 31 March 2025

Sales amounted to 1,975 (44) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to 164 (-29) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to 129 (-29) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to 90 (-32) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled 3.60 (-1.30) SEK.

At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,180 (939) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

On January 6, Eolus signed an agreement for the sale of the Pome battery project. The total enterprise value for the project is in the USD 230-235.5 million range. On February 25, Eolus closed the sale of Pome and received a milestone payment of 275 MSEK. A final milestone payment of 25-30 MUSD in connection with start of commercial operations is expected in the first half of 2025.

On March 21, Eolus Chairman Hans-Göran Stennert resigned at his own request. The board member Hans Linnarson assumed the position of acting Chairman of the Board.

On March 28, Eolus and Hydro Rein completed construction of the onshore wind project Stor-Skälsjön and handed it over to the buyers.

On March 31, Eolus announced that it was investigating the possibility of a green bond issue.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

On April 11, Eolus published its Annual and Sustainability Report 2024. In connection with the publication, the Board communicated its proposal to distribute the dividend for fiscal year 2024 in two installments.

Comment from CEO Per Witalisson

"We started the year with a strong quarter in which the sale of Pome and completion of Stor-Skälsjön contributed substantially to both revenue and operating profit. Meanwhile, we saw good progress among the mature projects in our pipeline. We also took measures to adjust to developments within offshore wind and financial markets."

Financial summary

Unit Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Rolling 12 Apr-Mar 12 months 2024 Net sales MSEK 1,975 44 2,782 851 EBIT MSEK 164 -29 481 288 Profit before tax MSEK 129 -29 431 272 Net profit MSEK 90 -32 277 155 Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 3.60 -1.30 11.11 6.22



Equity per share SEK 66.93 61.45 66.93 66.90 Cashflow from operating activities MSEK 1,411 20 -405 -1,796 Total assets MSEK 2,841 2,958 2,841 4,562 Net debt - /net cash + MSEK -354 139 -354 -1,788



Order backlog MSEK 750 662 750 180 Project under construction MW 196 456 196 456 Taken into operation and handed over to customer MW 260 0 260 0 Project portfolio MW 25,523 28,095 25,523 25,880 Managed turbines MW 1,180 939 1,180 967



Equity/assets ratio % 61 54 61 38 Return on equity after tax % 17 44 17 10

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com

Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus

Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes more than 25 GW wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

