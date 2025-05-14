Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UH1 | ISIN: SE0007075056 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EVB
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 11:19
4,460 Euro
-9,72 % -0,480
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EOLUS VIND AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOLUS VIND AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4154,43512:44
4,4054,43012:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 07:45 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eolus Vind AB: Eolus Vind AB Interim Report Q1 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Strong start to the year in a turbulent context

1 January - 31 March 2025

  • Sales amounted to 1,975 (44) MSEK.
  • EBIT amounted to 164 (-29) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to 129 (-29) MSEK.
  • Net profit amounted to 90 (-32) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled 3.60 (-1.30) SEK.
  • At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,180 (939) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

  • On January 6, Eolus signed an agreement for the sale of the Pome battery project. The total enterprise value for the project is in the USD 230-235.5 million range. On February 25, Eolus closed the sale of Pome and received a milestone payment of 275 MSEK. A final milestone payment of 25-30 MUSD in connection with start of commercial operations is expected in the first half of 2025.
  • On March 21, Eolus Chairman Hans-Göran Stennert resigned at his own request. The board member Hans Linnarson assumed the position of acting Chairman of the Board.
  • On March 28, Eolus and Hydro Rein completed construction of the onshore wind project Stor-Skälsjön and handed it over to the buyers.
  • On March 31, Eolus announced that it was investigating the possibility of a green bond issue.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

  • On April 11, Eolus published its Annual and Sustainability Report 2024. In connection with the publication, the Board communicated its proposal to distribute the dividend for fiscal year 2024 in two installments.

Comment from CEO Per Witalisson

"We started the year with a strong quarter in which the sale of Pome and completion of Stor-Skälsjön contributed substantially to both revenue and operating profit. Meanwhile, we saw good progress among the mature projects in our pipeline. We also took measures to adjust to developments within offshore wind and financial markets."

Invitation to presentation of the report
At 10:00 a.m. today a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson. The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://eolus.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5007771

Financial summary

UnitQ1 2025Q1 2024Rolling 12 Apr-Mar12 months 2024
Net salesMSEK1,975442,782851
EBITMSEK164-29481288
Profit before taxMSEK129-29431272
Net profitMSEK90-32277155
Earnings per share before and after dilutionSEK3.60-1.3011.116.22
Equity per shareSEK66.9361.4566.9366.90
Cashflow from operating activitiesMSEK1,41120-405-1,796
Total assetsMSEK2,8412,9582,8414,562
Net debt - /net cash +MSEK-354139-354-1,788
Order backlogMSEK750662750180
Project under constructionMW196456196456
Taken into operation and handed over to customerMW26002600
Project portfolioMW25,52328,09525,52325,880
Managed turbinesMW1,1809391,180967
Equity/assets ratio%61546138
Return on equity after tax%17441710

For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com
Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus
Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes more than 25 GW wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-14 07:45 CEST.

Image Attachments
View of Pome BESS in Poway, California, USA

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.