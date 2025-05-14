Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company focused on ethical AI, clean energy, and decentralized infrastructure, is pleased to announce the execution of a merchant services agreement with Distributed Technologies Research ("DTR"), a cutting-edge financial technology provider. This strategic integration enables Cloud3 Ventures to offer stablecoin and fiat conversion services directly to its ecosystem through a compliant, secure, and scalable on- and off-ramp infrastructure.

Under the agreement, DTR will provide Cloud3 Ventures with access to its proprietary API and backend services, including the ability for end users to convert between supported fiat currencies and digital assets (e.g., USDC, USDT, EUR, GBP, USD). The partnership also enables virtual IBAN issuance for eligible users, Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding, and integrated anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.

"Our alliance with DTR strengthens Cloud3's mission to become a foundational layer for the next generation of ethical digital commerce," said David Nikzad, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud3 Ventures. "This integration gives us the ability to power seamless global crypto-fiat interactions within our platform, while ensuring regulatory rigor and enterprise-grade compliance."

Remi Tuyaerts, CTO of DTR, added: "Partnering with Cloud3 Ventures reflects our shared vision of making digital assets more accessible, usable, and compliant. We are excited to power their growing ecosystem with our turnkey payments infrastructure."

Through this agreement, Cloud3 will serve as a licensed merchant within the DTR platform, allowing it to offer integrated fiat-to-crypto services across its owned platforms and future sub-merchants. The relationship is structured to support global scaling through optional white-label sublicensing and secure data-sharing practices in compliance with GDPR and other data privacy laws.

This partnership represents another key milestone in Cloud3 Ventures' 2025 roadmap, aligning with its broader goals of NASDAQ uplisting, ecosystem consolidation, and AI-driven fintech innovation.

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

About DTR

Distributed Technologies Research, or DTR, is a cutting-edge financial technology company on a mission to build the next generation of global payments. By leveraging a comprehensive suite of APIs and blockchain technology, advanced chain-agnostic stablecoin infrastructure, and a proprietary routing system, DTR delivers easy-to-integrate solutions designed to eliminate complexity and reduce costs - empowering businesses to scale with the next generation of digital payments. DTR's founding team brings decades of senior leadership experience across traditional financial services, global payments technology, blockchain and web3.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's performance, business objectives, milestones and the potential outcomes from its development contained therein.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws; the success of 4worlds as a metaverse universe and a DAO on the Bitcoin blockchain; the experience of the Company's management to oversee the project; the Company has sufficient working capital for future operating activities; the ability of the Company to achieve its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of execution; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to achieve profitability in the 2025 fiscal year; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company outlined herein.

The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; consents or authorizations required; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations; currency fluctuations; environmental issues and liabilities; the inability of the Company to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company; the lack of control over the Company's investees; risks relating to investing in the SVS; volatility in the market price of the Company's SVS; dilution of shareholders' holdings; negative operating cash flow; the negative effects of interest rate and exchange rate changes; risks relating to the Company's reliance on key employees; limitations in the liquidity of the SVS; litigation risks; risks with the integration of new businesses and acquisitions; risks related to the Company's status as an "emerging growth company" under the U.S. securities laws; the Company's inability to expand into new business areas and geographic markets; management of growth; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; the Company's inability to continue as a going concern; and the Company's inability to achieve profitability in 2025. Risks related to the LIF3 ecosystem's utility token, including price volatility, regulatory changes affecting blockchain-based assets, and the potential for market adoption to differ from expectations. The Company's operations may be indirectly impacted by these factors, even if it does not directly hold or trade such tokens.

