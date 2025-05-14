LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased slightly in April to the lowest level in four months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.Consumer prices rose 3.7 percent annually in April, slower than the 3.8 percent rise in March.The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 1.6 percent fall in transportation costs. The annual growth in health costs eased to 1.9 percent from 2.9 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 3.6 percent from 3.2 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in April, following a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX