Nyce International Plc - Grant of Share Options and Directors' Dealings

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).?Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

14 May 2025

NYCE International plc

("NYCE INTERNATIONAL", "NYCE" or the "Company")

Grant of Share Options and Directors' Dealings

NYCE International Plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces that it has granted options over a total of 100,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Options"), details of which are set out below.

A total of 50,000,000 Options were granted pursuant to the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive ("EMI") Option Plan.

Option holder Position Number of options Exercise Price per Share Whether EMI or non-tax-advantaged share options Exercise Conditions Farzad Peyman-Fard CEO 50,000,000 0.2 pence per Share EMI - Must remain an employee of the Company or Group at the date of exercise - Can acquire up to 20% if the average share price is at least 1p for 14 consecutive days - Can acquire a further 40% if the average share price is at least 1.5p for 14 consecutive days - can acquire the balance if the average share price is at least 2p for 14 consecutive days - Date of Grant: 9 May 2025 Harmen Brenninkmeijer Chairman 50,000,000 0.2 pence per Share Non-tax-advantaged share options - Must remain an employee of the Company or Group at the date of exercise - Can acquire up to 20% if the average share price is at least 1p for 14 consecutive days - Can acquire a further 40% if the average share price is at least 1.5p for 14 consecutive days - Can acquire the balance if the average share price is at least 2p for 14 consecutive days - Date of Grant: 9 May 2025

These 100,000,000 Options, as at the date of this announcement, represent approximately 6.46% of the Company's existing issued share capital on a fully diluted basis.

About NYCE International Plc (https://www.nyceint.com)

NYCE International Plc is a publicly listed company on the AQSE Growth Market, operating as a premier marketplace for gaming technology and services. With a diverse portfolio of solutions and a global network of industry leaders, NYCE facilitates strategic partnerships and delivers revenue-driven innovations to gaming operators worldwide.

The Directors of NYCE accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Nyce International Plc Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO Harmen Brenninkmeijer, Chairman enquiries@nyceint.com First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro +44 (0) 7858 888 007

PDMR notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Farzad Peyman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name NYCE International plc b) LEI 984500A15FX570FFD891 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an option over ordinary shares under the Enterprise Management Incentive Option Plan at Nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.2p 50,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price Aggregated volume Price 50,000,000 £100,000 e) Date of the transaction 09/05/2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue