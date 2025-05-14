WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a major address in Riyadh, President Donald Trump outlined an optimistic vision for the future of the Middle East and his approach to achieving a more stable region and peaceful world.Addressing the US-Saudi Investment Forum in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Trump said, 'I am here today not merely to condemn the past chaos of Iran's leaders, but to offer them a new path and a much better path toward a far better and more hopeful future.'Trump said he is willing to end past conflicts and forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world, 'even if our differences may be very profound.'Trump made it clear that his preference will always be for peace and partnership, whenever those outcomes can be achieved.He offered his administration's support for Lebanon to create a future of economic development and peace with its neighbors.Trump expressed hope that the new government in Syria will succeed in stabilizing the country and keeping peace.'If the responsible nations of this region seize this moment, put aside your differences and focus on the interests that unite you, then all of humanity will soon be amazed at what they will see right here in this geographic center of the world . and the spiritual heart of its greatest faiths'.After his meetings in Riyadh Wednesday, Trump will leave for Qatar on the next leg of his four-day Middle East tour, the first in his second term.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX