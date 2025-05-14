BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $7.12 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $8.27 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 19.9% to $167.09 million from $139.39 million last year.China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $7.12 Mln. vs. $8.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $167.09 Mln vs. $139.39 Mln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $700 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX