BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are mostly subdued in lackluster trade on Wednesday as investors react to a mixed batch of earnings announcements, and await more economic data from the U.S., and clarity about Trump administration's stance on tariffs with regard to European countries.The benchmark FTSE 100, moving in a tight band between 8,566.47 and 8,615.45, was up 1.78 points or 0.02% at 8,604.70 a little while ago.Imperial Brands is down nearly 7%. The company announced that its operating profit dropped 2.5% from last year to 1.46 billion pounds, and adjusted operating profit fell 1% to 1.65 billion pounds.Spirax Group is down more than 6%. Croda International, Melrose Industries, Taylor Wimpey, Ashtead Group, IAG, Standard Chartered, Anglo American Plc., EasyJet, HSBC Holdings, Barratt Redrow, Persimmon and Intermediate Capital Group are down 1 to 3%.Burberry Group shares are soaring nearly 15%. The company unveiled a series of organizational changes as part of its ongoing efforts to revive the struggling luxury brand.The group posted a fiscal 2025 loss before tax of 66 million pounds compared to profit of 383 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 20.9 pence compared to profit of 73.9 pence.Marks & Spencer, Entain, Mondi, Airtel Africa, Kingfisher, BAE Systems, GSK, Relx and Next are gaining 1.5 to 4%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX