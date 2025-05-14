WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced that Saudi Arabia has committed to make $600 billion worth of investment in the United States.Trump made the announcement after his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and other senior officials Tuesday.On Wednesday, Trump left for Qatar on the next leg of his four-day Middle East tour, the first in his second term.Trump will go from Qatar to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.The two countries signed a number of deals to strengthen their energy security, defense industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals.Saudi Arabian DataVolt is moving forward with plans to invest $20 billion in AI data centers and energy infrastructure in the United States.Google, DataVolt, Oracle, Salesforce, AMD, and Uber are committing to invest $80 billion in cutting-edge transformative technologies in both countries.Iconic American companies including Hill International, Jacobs, Parsons, and AECOM are building key infrastructure projects totaling $2 billion, the White House said. They include King Salman International Airport, King Salman Park, The Vault, and Qiddiya City.Additional major exports include GE Vernova's gas turbines and energy solutions totaling $14.2 billion and Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft for AviLease totaling $4.8 billion.In the healthcare sector, Shamekh IV Solutions, LLC will be investing $5.8 billion, including a plant in Michigan to launch a high-capacity IV fluid facility.To strengthen bilateral defense and security partnership, the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a defense sales agreement worth nearly $142 billion, providing the U.S. ally with state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services from more than a dozen U.S. defense firms.The sales fall into five categories: air force advancement and space capabilities, air and missile defense, maritime and coastal security, border security and land forces modernization, and information and communication systems upgrades.The package also includes extensive training and support to build the capacity of the Saudi armed forces, including enhancement of Saudi service academies and military medical services.Saudi Arabia is one of the United States' largest trading partners in the Middle East. Saudi direct investment in the United States totaled $9.5 billion in 2023, focused on the transportation, real estate, and automotive sectors.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX