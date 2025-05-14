Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWGA | ISIN: US76119X1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0RL0
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 15:56
6,600 Euro
+0,76 % +0,050
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RESERVOIR MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESERVOIR MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4506,70013:24
6,4506,70013:00
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 13:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reservoir Media, Inc.: Reservoir Media to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results on May 28, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) ("Reservoir" or the "Company"), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025, before market open on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Reservoir will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same day. A live audio webcast of Reservoir's fourth quarter and full year results discussion will be accessible under the Events and Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.reservoir-media.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on Reservoir's website.

Interested parties may also participate in the call using the registration link here. Once registered, participants will receive a webcast link to enter the event. Alternatively, participants may dial into the call using the following phone number: +1 201-389-0921 (Toll-free: 877-407-0989).

To access the call, please log in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir represents copyrights and master recordings including titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

Media Contact

Reservoir
Suzy Arrabito
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
sa@reservoir-media.com
www.reservoir-media.com

Investor Contact

Alpha IR Group
Jackie Marcus or Nathan Skown
RSVR@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Reservoir Media, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/reservoir-media-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2025-results-on-may-1027182

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.