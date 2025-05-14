OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The yen rose to a 5-day high of 145.62 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 147.67.Against the euro and the pound, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 163.98 and 194.45 from early lows of 165.17 and 196.41, respectively.Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 174.74 and 104.73 from early lows of 175.79 and 105.96, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 142.00 against the greenback, 161.00 against the euro, 190.00 against the pound, 173.00 against the franc and 103.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX