Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Tradegate
13.05.25 | 13:56
1,238 Euro
+4,21 % +0,050
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 13:36 Uhr
130 Leser
TCL Makes its Marks with Acclaimed International Design Success in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL - a leading consumer electronics brand is proud to announce it has been honored with 17 prestigious international design awards, including iF Design Awards and Red Dot Product Design Awards, a testament that reaffirm the company's leadership in responsible, human-centered, and premium product design.

These recognitions span across TVs, mobile devices, smart home appliances, UX design, and connected lifestyle products, reflecting TCL's long-term commitment to design excellence, sustainability, and innovation across its product ecosystem.

iF Design Awards 2025

In recognition of its unwavering commitment to design excellence, TCL has been awarded several prestigious international accolades in 2025. The company's forward-thinking approach and dedication to responsible, user-centric design have been acknowledged across multiple product categories.

Among the most notable recognitions, the TCL 2025 new C series TVs received two iF Design Awards in both High-end QD-Mini LED TV Series as well as Mainstream TV Series categories, celebrating its premium design and innovation in display technology. The TCL A300 Series TV and its UX Design were both honored with the iF Design Award 2025, underlining TCL's commitment to both industrial design and user experience.

Additionally, the TCL R290 Tri-Thermal ATW Heat Pump earned an iFDesign Award 2025 for its contribution to sustainable and efficient home solutions, and the TCL PlayCube Projector was also honored with an iF Design Award 2025 for its innovative Rubik's Cube-inspired design and exceptional performance. In the mobile category, the TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER 5G, along with two applications, were recognized for their outstanding UX design and honored with iF Design Awards 2025 for excellence in visual comfort and user interface design

Red Dot Design Awards 2025

Further highlighting TCL's commitment to thoughtful and consumer-driven product design, several TCL products were recently honoured with Red Dot Design Awards 2025. Recognized products include the TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER 5G smartphone, the TCL R290 Tri-Thermal ATW Heat Pump, a selection of the TCL Party Portable Speaker Series, as well as TCL's QD-Mini LED Monitor lineup - all celebrated for their blend of aesthetic appeal and everyday functionality. TCL's efforts in broadband solutions were also awarded, including the Fiber Gateway TCL LINKBASE FG7300 and TCL LINKBASE FG7720 and 5G outdoor unit TCL LINKHUB HH526, reaffirming the brand's dedication to practical innovation across the smart home ecosystem.

These awards reinforce TCL's continuous efforts to embed design, sustainability, and technological excellence at the core of its product development strategy.

For the full list of awards, please visit:

https://www.tcl.com/global/en/tcl-design/tcl-design-awards/tcl-2025-design-awards

A Strong Design Heritage

TCL's design leadership is built on a solid foundation of global recognition, award-winning design, and meaningful partnerships across the industry. In 2024, TCL further advanced its design approach through a partnership with renowned CMF (Color, Material, Finish) expert Chris Lefteri, showcased at IFA 2024 and focused on sustainable materials and human-centered design.

At the heart of these achievements is the TCL Design Innovation Center (DIC). The DIC leads TCL's global design strategy and execution, ensuring a unified design language across TCL's multi-category product portfolio. The team identifies emerging social, cultural, and lifestyle trends and translates them into design strategy, industrial design, and user experience. It is composed of multidisciplinary experts in product design, engineering, visual communication, user experience, and business strategy.

The DIC also plays a key role in integrating responsible and sustainable design practices, ensuring TCL products consistently reflect the brand's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and human-centered design.

Through this holistic approach to design and innovation, TCL continues to enhance everyday experiences, reinforcing our commitment to Inspire Greatness by enriching the lives of our customers worldwide.

About TCL

TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-makes-its-marks-with-acclaimed-international-design-success-in-2025-302455242.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
