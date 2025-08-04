Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
WKN: 853687 | ISIN: JP3435000009
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 14:26
21,130 Euro
+0,14 % +0,030
Cerence AI Files Complaint with the International Trade Commission against Sony and TCL

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) ("Cerence AI"), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that it has filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) against Sony Group Corporation and TCL Technology Group Corporation to block the importation of products that infringe on Cerence's intellectual property (IP). The company also filed district court actions against both parties in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas seeking damages for such infringement.

The ITC complaint, filed under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, requests a limited exclusion order prohibiting the importation into the United States of certain smart televisions that infringe on Cerence AI's voice technology patents.

Cerence AI has built a strong portfolio of patented technologies through sustained innovation and technical excellence, and the company will take all necessary legal measures to protect its IP from misuse or infringement.

"We will take strong, decisive action to protect our IP rights and prevent the unauthorized use of our technology," said Jennifer Salinas, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, Cerence AI. "We view IP enforcement as a strategic imperative to protect our technology, our customers, and our investments."

To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "goal," "anticipates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "intends," "continues," "will," "may," or "estimates" or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: there can be no assurance as to developments related to the litigation, the outcome of the litigation, or remedies that could be awarded in connection with the litigation; our ability to establish or maintain our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; IP, or legal strategies; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

Contact Information

For Media: press@cerence.com

For Investors: cerence@pondel.com


