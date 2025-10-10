Anzeige
WKN: A2PRLS | ISIN: US1567271093 | Ticker-Symbol: 0S6
Tradegate
10.10.25 | 21:40
9,142 Euro
+0,43 % +0,039
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 22:36 Uhr
26 Leser
Cerence Announces Equity Grant to Employee Under Inducement Plan Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (the "Company" or "Cerence AI"), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that, in connection with Raja Bose's recent appointment as Vice President, Global Product Management, effective October 8, 2025, the Company granted Mr. Bose 63,397 time-based restricted stock units. The restricted stock units will vest in three equal installments on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, in each case subject to Mr. Bose's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. These restricted stock units were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Bose entering into employment with the Company pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Contact Information

For Media: press@cerence.com

For Investors: cerence@pondel.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
