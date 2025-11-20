In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) - up 96% at $3.26 PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) - up 44% at $24.37 Cerence Inc. (CRNC) - up 28% at $10.16 Magnera Corporation (MAGN) - up 26% at $10.07 Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) - up 17% at $43.75 Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - up 14% at $9.80 Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) - up 14% at $3.88 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) - up 13% at $40.22 Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) - up 12% at $2.29 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - up 5% at $195.84

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Brera Holdings PLC (SLMT) - down 33% at $3.84 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) - down 14% at $18.04 Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) - down 11% at $3.20 Atkore Inc. (ATKR) - down 9% at $60.00 Gloo Holdings, Inc. (GLOO) - down 9% at $7.30 SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - down 9% at $4.60 Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) - down 8% at $7.31 Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) - down 7% at $2.56 MMTec, Inc. (MTC) - down 6% at $2.00 Ridgetech, Inc. (RDGT) - down 5% at $4.78

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines: