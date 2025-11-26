SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) - up 42% at $2.71
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - up 17% at $3.77
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - up 15% at $78.95
- DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) - up 15% at $3.46
- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) - up 14% at $3.40
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) - up 11% at $5.70
- Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) - up 7% at $317.85
- Webull Corporation (BULL) - up 7% at $9.37
- A Paradise Acquisition Corp. (APAD) - up 6% at $10.67
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) - up 5% at $5.74
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) - down 11% at $51.84
- Deswell Industries, Inc. (DSWL) - down 11% at $3.28
- Workday, Inc. (WDAY) - down 6% at $219.10
- Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) - down 6% at $84.99
- TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) - down 6% at $5.96
- Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - down 5% at $273.50
- Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) - down 5% at $4.31
- Senstar Technologies Corporation (SNT) - down 5% at $4.14
- iOThree Limited (IOTR) - down 4% at $3.23
- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) - down 4% at $2.22
