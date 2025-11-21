Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI HealthTech platform, today announced the signing of a legally binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PPG PP GRID SDN. BHD. ("PPG") for the acquisition of PPG project companies that own and are developing two high-density AI-optimized data centers in Sarawak, Malaysia.

The data centers include a 25MW facility targeted for completion by Q3 2027 - with potential early activation before Q4 2026 - and a 150MW facility targeted for completion by year-end 2028. These facilities, once completed, are expected to power and facilitate the expansion of MNDR's AI-powered health and technology ecosystem.

According to the MOU, in consideration for these assets, MNDR is expected to issue compensation to PPG valued at up to US$120 million.

This compensation may be satisfied through the staged issuance of a maximum of three million (3,000,000) of the Company's Class A ordinary shares, for an agreed valuation per share of US$40, more than 13 times their market value of US$3.04 as of the close of trading yesterday.

"This acquisition, we believe, will provide the linchpin for our global expansion and scaling of our proprietary AI-powered health and technology ecosystem," said MNDR Co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng. "By securing these data centers and the low-cost green energy they will provide, we can significantly reduce the long-term costs of operating our ecosystem's high-density workloads, thereby ensuring maximum scalability for this unique platform."

"In addition, these data centers and the excess AI computing power they offer will facilitate the global launch of two other new services: our Token as a Service (TaaS) and AI-Powered Healthcare Platform as a Service (APaaS). These services can help position us as a catalyst in supporting the growing digital transformations currently in progress across Southeast Asia and Africa."

Also, as per the MOU, PPG would be responsible for securing all licenses, permits, approvals, and land rights necessary to construct and operate the data centers and related infrastructure. MNDR would retain majority voting control post-transaction, with PPG's founders participating in board-level integration to ensure continuity and local execution.

The MOU is subject to customary conditions precedent, including due diligence, independent valuation, and regulatory approvals. Its first definitive share purchase agreement (SPA), however, is expected to be executed within 90 days, said Dr. Siaw.

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human-through technology. For more information, please visit https://investors.manadr.com/.

