WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has certified Cuba as a 'not fully cooperating country', or NFCC, under section 40A of the Arms Export Control Act.The certification by the Secretary of State Marco Rubio is based on the conclusion that Cuba did not fully cooperate with U.S. counter-terrorism efforts in 2024.As a result, the sale or license for export of defense articles and services to Cuba will be prohibited.In 2024, there were at least 11 U.S. fugitives from justice in Cuba, including several facing terrorism-related charges, and the Cuban regime made clear it was not willing to discuss their return to face justice in our nation, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement. The Cuban regime's refusal to engage on this important issue, as well as other recent circumstances of non-cooperation on terrorism-related law enforcement matters, made efforts to cooperate on counter-terrorism issues futile in 2024, he added.In addition to Cuba, Secretary Rubio has also re-certified North Korea, Iran, Syria, and Venezuela as 'not fully cooperating countries'.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX