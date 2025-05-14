WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that they are initiating a comprehensive review of nutrients in infant formula.The FDA issued a Request for Information to begin the nutrient review process to ensure the safety, reliability, and nutritional adequacy of infant formula in the U.S. market as part of the Operation Stork Speed initiative.Currently, infant formula must meet minimum and maximum levels of certain nutrients. While the FDA regularly reviews individual nutrient requirements for infant formula, this will be the first comprehensive review since 1998.'Operation Stork Speed brings radical transparency to ingredients in infant formula and puts science front and center,' said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.Through the RFI, the FDA is seeking public input to help determine whether existing nutrient requirements should be revised based on the latest scientific data, including international. FDA said it welcomes data on potential adjustments to existing minimum or maximum levels, recommendations for additional nutrients to consider, and how such changes may improve health outcomes.Commenters will have 120 days to submit responses.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX