Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO2) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of April 22, 2025, whereby the Company announced it had contracted Midnight Sun Drilling Inc. ("MSD") to conduct the first ever drill program on the Company's Green Monster Property in southern Nevada, drilling will begin on Wednesday May 14, 2025.

The Glenstar geological team determined that MSD's Grasshopper Rig is ideal for the initial drill program at Green Monster due to its compact size and versatility, ability to function dry or with very little water usage, and its cost effectiveness. The Grasshopper is a track mounted reverse circulation drill that is specifically designed for use in remote areas and is capable of reaching a drill depth of up to 200 metres (660 feet). The capabilities of this drilling rig align with the initial drill plan of five (5) holes; two (2) of which will be at a depth of ~90 metres (~300 feet), and two (2) at a depth of ~200 metres (~660 feet). These holes will test an anomalous area that covers 100 square metres at the base of a minerally significant hill, and each drill hole will be placed at a predetermined angle of between 45º and 65º.

Hole number five (5) will step out from the primary four (4) hole drill block and is designed to test an outcrop that sits on the top of a magnetic high that registered during previous field work. This hole is planned to be vertical in nature and will extend to a depth ~200 metres (~660 feet). This drill program is expected to take approximately ten (10) to fourteen (14) days to complete, after which the samples will be prepped for shipment to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver to be assayed.

The Green Monster Property ties into the larger district scale Green Monster Fault Zone, which is approximately thirty (30) kilometres lin length and well known for containing a preponderance of copper but has also shown a number of areas that are highly anomalous for nickel, cobalt and zinc. Results from previous field work indicate that Glenstar's Green Monster Property is one of those areas.

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Green Monster Property is comprised of 35 federal lode claims covering ~700 acres located in Clark County, Nevada, on the west trending spur of the Spring Mountains and is approximately 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas. No drilling has ever been conducted on the property, but the Company's identification of robust nickel-copper with highly anomalous cobalt from sampling work done in 2022 indicates that several targets are ideal for shallow RC drilling.

Glenstar acquired the Green Monster Property and conducted initial groundwork in 2022 that included reconnaissance geologic mapping, surface rock sampling, soil sampling, and a drone magnetic survey. Channel sampling across the exposed back of a raise off the main shaft returned 1.18 meters of 3.77% Cu (Copper), 3.06% Ni (Nickel), 0.21% Co (Cobalt) and 6.83% Zn (Zinc). These values are well in excess of select dump samples from historical underground workings and represent in-place, vein style mineralization.

Sampling of oxide and sulfide bearing boulders directly downhill of the patented workings has confirmed the presence of very high zinc (>10%) and silver (>200ppm), as well as copper, uranium, and lead.

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties in predominant jurisdictions in North America, and throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO2", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has examined the property and directed all exploration activities on the property since initial staking in January 2022.

