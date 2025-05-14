Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medtronic: Fast Company: Healthcare Innovation Could Be at Risk

Finanznachrichten News

It's not for the reason you think.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Imagine someone with Parkinson's sipping their morning coffee with a steady hand. A person with chronic pain or overactive bladder enjoying simple pleasures like going to the movies, taking a road trip, and a restful sleep.

These examples represent real people whose lives were changed with healthcare technology.

Yet, as optimistic as we are about the future of health tech and the people behind it, a global talent shortage of 4.3 million tech workers by 2030 threatens innovation.

Read the full piece by Sally Saba and Torod Neptune on Fast Company.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/fast-company-healthcare-innovation-could-be-at-risk-1027616

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
