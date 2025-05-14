Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 722713 | ISIN: US5949724083 | Ticker-Symbol: MIGA
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 14:55
372,90 Euro
-1,06 % -4,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSTRATEGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSTRATEGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
372,20373,2015:00
372,20373,2014:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BTCS
BTCS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BTCS INC2,126+18,64 %
MICROSTRATEGY INC372,90-1,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.