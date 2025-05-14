SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Crypto fintech company Antalpha Platform Holding Co. announced Wednesday the pricing of its initial public offering of 3.85 million ordinary shares at a price to the public of $12.80 per ordinary share.The ordinary shares have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 14, 2025, under the ticker symbol 'ANTA.' The offering is expected to close on May 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.Antalpha has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 577,500 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments in connection with the offering.Singapore-based Antalpha expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering of approximately $49.3 million, or approximately $56.7 million if the underwriters over-allotment option is exercised in full, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.Antalpha intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include investment in product development, sales and marketing activities, technology infrastructure, capital expenditure, global expansion, and other general and administrative mattersIt may also include loan operation and customer funding advance needs, to accelerate its fund flow and improve customer experience; investment in technologies, solutions or businesses that complement its business; and investment in Bitcoin and gold (in digital form) as part of its treasury management.Roth Capital Partners and Compass Point are joint book-running managers for the offering.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX