Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
WKN: A14NUJ | ISIN: US9840171030 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XHR
Frankfurt
14.05.25 | 14:07
11,000 Euro
+0,92 % +0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
14.05.2025 12:30 Uhr
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2025 and Announces Board Approval for a $100 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Program

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.14 per share of the Company's common stock for the second quarter 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

In addition, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $100 million of the Company's outstanding common shares. Repurchases may be made in the open market and privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares. Inclusive of this additional authorization, the Company had approximately $180 million remaining under its total repurchase authorization as of May 13, 2025.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 30 hotels and resorts comprising 8,868 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Fairmont, Kimpton, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.xeniareit.com

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
