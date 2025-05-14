Trilogy Metals Inc.: Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 122,296,116 or 74.50% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares eligible to vote were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposal 1, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes according to proxies received.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes Withheld Tony Giardini 99,486,993 99.63 367,716 0.37 James Gowans 99,046,528 99.19 808,181 0.81 William Hayden 99,277,655 99.42 577,053 0.58 William Hensley 99,285,059 99.43 569,649 0.57 Gregory Lang 94,042,296 94.18 5,812,413 5.82 Janice Stairs 99,432,506 99.58 422,202 0.42 Diana Walters 99,436,555 99.58 418,154 0.42

Proposal 2: Appointment of the Auditor

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 122,110,200 99.85 183,915 0.15

Proposal 3: Approval of all unallocated entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Votes

Abstaining % Votes

Abstaining 97,738,217 97.88 1,734,107 1.74 380,383 0.38

Proposal 4: Approval of all unallocated entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Votes

Abstaining % Votes

Abstaining 97,718,577 97.86 1,749,193 1.75 384,936 0.39

Proposal 5: Approval of a Non-Binding Resolution Approving the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Votes

Abstaining % Votes

Abstaining 98,002,630 98.15 1,439,181 1.44 410,896 0.41

Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile www.sedarplus.ca ("SEDAR") and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.org ("EDGAR").

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in Northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

