Trimble Launches Forestry One to Connect and Streamline Forestry Operations

Integrated Platform Delivers Enhanced Visibility, Efficiency and Scalability for Forestry Operations

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® (Nasdaq: TRMB) today launched Trimble Forestry One, a comprehensive technology platform built to connect and streamline forestry operations. Unveiled at the Trimble Forestry User Conference, Forestry One enhances forest management by leveraging Trimble's common data environment for seamless integration with Trimble Connected Forest® solutions, while also simplifying regulatory compliance and optimizing supply chain management.

Trimble Forestry One extends the capabilities of Trimble Connected Forest solutions by connecting and leveraging operational, spatial and environmental data to enhance decision-making with forest inventory, harvest planning, logistics and supply chain traceability. The platform enables Trimble customers to address critical technical challenges such as disconnected workflows, siloed data and outdated interfaces, promoting a more connected and collaborative future for forestry.

Key capabilities delivered by Trimble Forestry One include:

Robust Data Management: Maintain compliant, standardized and trusted data with enhanced visibility using solutions like Trimble DataSync for cloud storage/retrieval and Trimble DataVuze for API-driven reporting and insights.

Maintain compliant, standardized and trusted data with enhanced visibility using solutions like Trimble DataSync for cloud storage/retrieval and Trimble DataVuze for API-driven reporting and insights. Unified Inventory Management: Gain a real-time, consolidated view of inventory throughout the procurement supply chain, improving operational control.

Gain a real-time, consolidated view of inventory throughout the procurement supply chain, improving operational control. Streamlined Sourcing & Chain of Custody: Simplify regulatory compliance (including EUDR) and manage timber traceability through Connected Forest Xchange Plus (CFX+) applications, handling ownership, search, import and export of source data.

Simplify regulatory compliance (including EUDR) and manage timber traceability through Connected Forest Xchange Plus (CFX+) applications, handling ownership, search, import and export of source data. Efficient User Management & Security: Benefit from optimized user onboarding and administration alongside robust security monitoring and controls.

Benefit from optimized user onboarding and administration alongside robust security monitoring and controls. End-to-End Timber Tracking: Achieve complete transparency and traceability by tracking timber movements from the forest to the mill.

With Trimble Forestry One, customers in the forest industry can leverage these capabilities to help:

Reduce Costs: Optimize operational awareness and planning to reduce costs.

Optimize operational awareness and planning to reduce costs. Enhance Sustainability: Utilize data-driven insights for environmentally responsible practices and streamlined compliance reporting.

Utilize data-driven insights for environmentally responsible practices and streamlined compliance reporting. Improve Transparency: Build trust with traceable supply chains and faster validation of activities.

Build trust with traceable supply chains and faster validation of activities. Reduce Risk: Minimize exposure to unforeseen events through proactive monitoring and data-informed decision-making.

"Trimble Forestry One represents a significant leap forward in technology and workflow enhancement for the forest industry," said Kevin Toohill, general manager, Forestry at Trimble. "Our goal is to transform how the sector operates by providing a unified platform that enhances collaboration, streamlines workflows and leverages the power of data to drive informed decisions."

Availability

Trimble Forestry One is now available to customers worldwide. To learn more about Trimble Forestry One, visit https://forestry.trimble.com/ or email [email protected].

About Trimble

