REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Informatica (INFA) announced a strategic agreement with Microsoft. Informatica and Microsoft are working closely to deliver unified, AI-powered solutions that combine Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform with key Microsoft services, including Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Azure. Informatica's cloud data management platform is available as a SaaS offering on Azure and via Azure Marketplace.Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI Group, Microsoft, said: 'Using Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform, combined with the unified data and analytics platform experience of Microsoft Fabric and scale of Microsoft Azure, organizations will have a holistic view of their data estate and dramatically reduce time to value.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX