KeyBank To Host National Webinar To Celebrate and Cultivate Small Business Excellence

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / KeyBank will host a national webinar to celebrate small business excellence and feature trailblazers who are breaking barriers in their industries.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday May 21, 2025 from 12:00 p.m.-1:15 p.m. ET. Those interested in participating can register here.

From impact investing to AI finance to affordable housing, this free national webinar will shine a spotlight on changemakers pushing boundaries for transformational change. It will be moderated by Juan Adorno, KeyBank Vice President, Community Banking Program Manager. Participants include:

Betty Francisco is CEO of Boston Impact Initiative, where they are committed to closing wealth gaps through impact investing. In 2022, Boston Magazine named Betty as one of the "100 Most Influential People in Boston."



Kareem Saleh is co-founder of Fairplay, the first "fairness-as-a-service" solution for financial institutions. Previously, Kareem served in the Obama administration and helped to manage the Paris climate agreement negotiation team.



Ericka Keller is CEO of Brisa Builders Corp, an organization focused on mission-driven affordable housing projects. Ericka was recognized as a Crain's "Notable Women Business Owner" in 2021.

Participants are asked to register by Tuesday May 20, 2025.

