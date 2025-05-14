CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The optimism surrounding the trade deals between the U.S. and its trading partners continued to bolster global market sentiment. Anxiety ahead of major earnings upgrades however capped gains.Wall Street Futures are trading slightly above the flatline. Major markets in Europe are trading mostly in the red. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index declined. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices declined amidst data showing an unexpected build in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold plunged as safe haven demand declined followed the U.S.-China trade deal. Cryptocurrencies are trading in overnight positive territory.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,188.50, up 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,895.40, up 0.15% Germany's DAX at 23,602.78, down 0.07% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,615.06, up 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 7,854.01, down 0.25% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,409.25, down 0.13% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,128.13, down 0.14% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,279.60, up 0.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,403.95, up 0.86% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,640.65, up 2.30%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1225, up 0.36% GBP/USD at 1.3329, up 0.17% USD/JPY at 146.11, down 0.94% AUD/USD at 0.6471, up 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.3937, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 100.65, down 0.35%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.489%, down 0.22% Germany at 2.6700%, down 0.19% France at 3.348%, up 0.00% U.K. at 4.7365%, up 1.29% Japan at 1.456%, up 0.28%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $65.94, down 1.04%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $63.00, down 1.05%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,236.49, down 0.35%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $104,017.96, up 0.27% Ethereum at $2,621.19, up 4.11% XRP at $2.62, up 2.87% BNB at $656.60, up 0.46% Solana at $181.36, up 3.82%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX