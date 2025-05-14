Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
WKN: 907462 | ISIN: US5779331041 | Ticker-Symbol: MMY
Tradegate
13.05.25 | 17:15
68,00 Euro
+0,74 % +0,50
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 16:38 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maximus To Help Build Cyber Readiness in High School Students

Finanznachrichten News

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Company Partners with the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation and George Mason University to develop the next generation of cybersecurity professionals

The need for skilled cybersecurity professionals is more critical now than ever. With the growing sophistication of cyber threats, businesses, governments, and individuals face increasing risks of data breaches, ransomware attacks, and cyber espionage. When you add in a global shortage of skilled cybersecurity experts to help combat these threats, it's easy to recognize the importance of developing a pipeline of professionals with this unique skillset.

With the awareness that building interest in this skillset with today's young people is a necessity to growing the talent pool, the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) Northern Virginia Regional Node has partnered with the Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation (Foundation) and George Mason University (GMU) to launch an innovative program aimed at cultivating high school students to become the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Funded by a CCI NoVa Node grant, the "Building Cyber Readiness in High School Students through Internship Experience and Professional Development" program provides hands-on experience and professional skills training for high school students.

A key component of the program is the involvement of leading companies within the cybersecurity sector. Maximus understands the importance of its role in this effort and has joined in an exclusive partnership to support it. As part of the partnership, Maximus will host at least two high school interns for a five-week period in a structured program that gives them real-world exposure to cybersecurity careers. The program not only provides students with hands-on industry experience but also equips them with essential professional skills, increasing their competitiveness in the job market.

Maximus is honored to be a part of this partnership and to provide the opportunity for students to jumpstart their careers, gain invaluable industry experience, and develop the skills needed to thrive in the fast-growing cybersecurity field.

Learn more about CCI and its cyber workforce development programs


Maximus leader and interns celebrate the end of their summer program

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MAXIMUS on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MAXIMUS
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/maximus
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MAXIMUS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/maximus-to-help-build-cyber-readiness-in-high-school-students-1027666

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
