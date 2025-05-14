Paradox Interactive AB (publ): Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) held on 14 May 2025

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) was held today. The AGM was carried out through advance voting (postal voting) as well as physical attendance of shareholders.

Financial statements and dividend

The AGM adopted the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the group income statement and the group balance sheet for the 2024 financial year. The AGM resolved on ordinary dividend of SEK 3 per share and extraordinary dividend of SEK 2 per share in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, with 16 May 2025 as record date for dividends. Payment of the dividend is expected to be made by Euroclear on 21 May 2025.

Board of directors and auditor

The directors of the board and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024. In accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, the AGM resolved to re-elect Håkan Sjunnesson, Fredrik Wester, Mathias Hermansson, Linda Höglund and Andras Vajlok as directors of the board and to re-elect Håkan Sjunnesson as chairman of the board.

In addition, the local chapter of Unionen has appointed Gustav Palmqvist as employee representative to the company's board of directors. Gustav Palmqvist assumes the position immediately.

The AGM approved the nomination committee's proposal that remuneration of SEK 800,000 shall be paid to the chairman and of SEK 400,000 shall be paid to each of the ordinary board members elected by the AGM, except for to Fredrik Wester who has requested to not receive any remuneration. Further, it was resolved that remuneration of SEK 100,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the audit committee and of SEK 75,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the remuneration committee, and that remuneration amounting to 75 percent of that of the relevant chairman shall be paid to the other members of the committees.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposals, Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB were re-elected as the company's auditor and it was resolved that the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoice.

Authorisation of the board to resolve to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants

The AGM resolved to approve the board's proposal to authorise the board to resolve to issue new shares, convertibles and/or warrants. The increase in the share capital may correspond to a dilution of a maximum of 10 percent of the share capital.

Implementation of employee stock option program 2025/2029 and directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants

The AGM resolved to implement an incentive program directed to certain of the company's employees. At full participation and exercise of the incentive program, the number of shares in the company will increase by approximately 0.66 percent.

Number of represented shares and votes

In total, 72,693,451 shares and votes were represented at the AGM, corresponding to 69 percent of the number of outstanding shares and votes of the company.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Wester, CEO Paradox Interactive

Alexander Bricca, CFO Paradox Interactive

Email: ir@paradoxinteractive.com

Phone: +4670-355 54 18