WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading firmly above the flatline amidst market sentiment supported by optimism surrounding the global trade deals.With an overnight increase of 0.76 percent, overall crypto market capitalization has increased to $3.34 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume however declined more than 2 percent overnight to $149 billion.Bitcoin currently dominates 61.4 percent of the overall crypto market as compared to 61.6 percent a day earlier and 64.5 percent a week ago.Amidst the declining dominance of Bitcoin, the market share of Ethereum has increased to 9.4 percent. The leading altcoin commanded a crypto market share of 9.2 percent a day ago and 7.4 percent a week earlier.Bitcoin edged up 0.09 percent overnight to trade at $103,264. It is currently trading 5 percent below the all-time-high at $109,114 recorded on January 20. The original cryptocurrency traded between $104,997 and $102,895 during the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency is trading with gains of 6.2 percent over the 7-day horizon and 22.1 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains exceed 10 percent.Ethereum added 1.2 percent overnight to trade at $2,572. Ether has rallied 40.7 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to a little less than 23 percent. Ether's current trading price is 47 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,737 and $2,529.Outflows from Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $91 million on Tuesday versus inflows of $5 million a day earlier. Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $14 million on Tuesday versus outflows of $18 million on Monday.Bitcoin is currently ranked 6th and Ethereum 34th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.XRP jumped to the 3rd rank as it rallied 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $2.55, around 33 percent below the all-time high.Solana improved rankings to 5th overall as it added 1.9 percent overnight to trade at $176.94.BNB slipped to 6th rank overall as it shed 0.27 percent overnight at its current trading price of $652.19.8th ranked Dogecoin gained 2.2 percent overnight to trade at $0.2315. DOGE is currently trading 69 percent below the record high.9th ranked Cardano gained 1 percent overnight to trade at $0.8048. The trading price is 74 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.10th ranked TRON rallied 3.2 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2742.78th ranked Raydium (RAY) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 12.6 percent. 84th ranked Walrus (WAL) and 17th ranked Pi (PI) followed with overnight gains of more than 9.5 percent.69th ranked EOS (EOS), 99th ranked SPX6900 (SPX), 97th ranked Brett (BRETT) and 74th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) recorded overnight losses of more than 5 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX