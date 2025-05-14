Lemonsoft Oyj: Inside information: Lemonsoft intends to repurchase up to EUR 7.8 million of the company's own shares through a reverse accelerated bookbuild

Lemonsoft Oyj | Inside Information | May 14, 2025 at 18:31:00 EEST

Lemonsoft Oyj ("Lemonsoft" or the "Company") intends to repurchase up to EUR 7.8 million of the company's own shares (the "Shares") in a reverse accelerated bookbuild directed to a limited number of predetermined existing shareholders of the Company (the "Reverse ABB"). The repurchase price will be determined based on offers received in the Reverse ABB.

The main purpose of the repurchase is to develop the Company's capital structure. Lemonsoft intends to cancel the repurchased Shares.

The Shares will be repurchased based on the authorisation granted by the Company's annual general meeting on 9 April 2025. Up to 1,800,000 of the Company's own shares may be purchased based on the authorisation.

The Shares will be repurchased using the unrestricted equity of the Company and the repurchase will reduce the reserve for invested unrestricted equity. The purchase price of the Shares will be paid against delivery on the settlement date of the trades.

The Reverse ABB will begin immediately and is expected to end this evening on 14 May 2025. The Company may discontinue the Reverse ABB or decide not to execute the Share purchases.

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch acts as the sole bookrunner in the Reverse ABB. Only shareholders predetermined by the Company may offer Shares for repurchase in the Reverse ABB.

The Reverse ABB is expected to enable the repurchase of Shares swiftly and cost-efficiently. The final number of and price at which the Shares will be repurchased will be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company at the close of the Reverse ABB. Such information will be announced after the close of the Reverse ABB.

The repurchase of Shares through the Reverse ABB will be financed with a bank loan.

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch is acting as sole bookrunner in the Reverse ABB. Krogerus Attorneys Ltd is acting as the Company's legal adviser.

LEMONSOFT OYJ

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information

Alpo Luostarinen

CEO

Tel. +358 50 911 3507

alpo.luostarinen@lemonsoft.fi

Mari Erkkilä

CFO

Tel. +358 40 768 1415

mari.erkkila@lemonsoft.fi

Certified Adviser:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Us

Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider for SMEs. The Company's customer base consists of customers from especially industrial manufacturing, wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and accounting.

