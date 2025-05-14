Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund says April output fell 10. 2% below forecast across its Japan portfolio due to increased grid curtailments, especially on the island of Kyushu. Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund has recorded a shortfall in April electricity generation across its 33 solar assets in Japan. It cited an increase in curtailment rates by transmission operators as the main factor behind the underperformance. The fund said it generated 24. 7 GWh in April, 10. 2% below its forecast of 27. 5 GWh based on P50 projections. This marked the second consecutive month of underperformance, following ...

