NSE GROUPE: NSE announces the launch of a disposal of approximately 100 000 treasury shares

Nizerolles, May 14th, 2025 - 17h45 - NSE (FR0004065639, ALNSE ), specialist in the design, manufacture and maintenance of high-tech electronic equipment particularly for Defence and Aerospace, announces its intention to sell approximately 100 000 treasury shares, representing approximately 3% of its capital, through a private placement by accelerated bookbuilding.

Objective of the transaction

The transaction notably aims to increase the liquidity of NSE's shares by increasing the free float by c.31% from approximately 10% to approximately 13% of the share capital of the Company.

The transaction, open to institutional investors, intends to open up the Company's share capital to new institutional shareholders and to allow existing institutional shareholders to strengthen their positions should they wish so.

The transaction also aims to strengthen the Company's financial resources in order to support its growth in the Defence an Aerospace sectors, both through organic growth (development of new activities, investments, productivity gains) and external growth, in an environment currently favourable to mergers and acquisitions.

As a reminder, as no new shares will be issued as a result of the transaction, the latter is therefore non-dilutive.

Terms of the transaction

The Company intends to dispose of approximately 100 000 treasury shares, through a private placement by accelerated bookbuilding (« ABB ») reserved to institutional investors in France and in Europe, which will start immediately after the publication of this press release and close no later than tomorrow (on May 15th, 2025) before the opening of the markets of Euronext Paris.

Prior to the transaction, the Company holds 196 047 of its own shares, representing approximately 5.8% of the share capital. In the event of a disposal of 100 000 shares of NSE, the Company would retain approximately 3% of its share capital as treasury shares.

NSE has undertaken, for a period of 90 calendar days from settlement-delivery, not to issue or to dispose of shares other than those sold in the transaction, subject to certain usual exceptions.

A press release will be published after the completion of the transaction to announce its results and its terms (selling price and number of shares sold).

Settlement-delivery of the shares is expected to take place on May 19th, 2025.

Intermediary

Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) is acting as sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner of the Transaction.

Next press release: Publication of 2025 half-year revenues, 23 July 2025 after market close

Next General meeting: 24 June 2025 at 10h30 in Bellerive-sur-Allier (near Vichy)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About NSE

NSE Group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of high-tech electronic equipment.

NSE Group operates primarily in the Defence and Civil Aerospace sectors. Founded in 1983, the company is headquartered in Nizerolles (03), in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France. As of 2024, NSE is organized with two Business Units:

Interconnexion, which designs innovative technical products and manufactures integrated equipment for major operators;

Services, which offers a comprehensive range of high-value-added services both in France and abroad.

NSE operates 8 industrial sites in France and has 5 international subsidiaries. The Group employs over 700 people, including 450 in France and 250 internationally. As of December 31, 2024, NSE reported consolidated revenue of €103.6 million, with 27% generated from international markets.

More information on www.nse-groupe.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information: Jérôme Fabre - jfabre@nse-groupe.com

NSE is listed on Euronext GrowthTM in Paris - Mnemonic: ALNSE - Code ISIN: FR0004065639

------------------------

------------------------



