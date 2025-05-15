NSE GROUPE: NSE announces the successful disposal of 120 000 treasury shares at a price of EUR 35 per share

Nizerolles, May 15th 2025 - 08h30 - NSE (FR0004065639, ALNSE ), specialist in the design, manufacture and maintenance of high-tech electronic equipment particularly for Defence and Civil Aerospace, announces that it has successfully completed the disposal of 120 000 treasury shares, representing approximately 3,5% of its capital.

Terms of the transaction

The disposal of 120 000 treasury shares was carried through a private placement by accelerated bookbuilding ("ABB") reserved to French and European institutional investors at a price of 35 euros per share, for a total amount of 4.2 million euros.

Following the settlement and delivery of the disposed shares, scheduled for May 19th 2025, NSE holds 76 047 treasury shares, representing approximately 2.3% of its share capital, and its free float is increased to approximately 13% of the share capital.

As a reminder, NSE has undertaken for a period of 90 calendar days from the settlement and delivery, not to issue or dispose of shares other than those sold in the transaction, subject to certain usual exceptions.

Impact of the transaction on the shareholding

Split of share capital and voting rights Before the transaction After the transaction Shareholder Shares % of share capital Voting rights % of voting rights Shares % of share capital Voting rights % of voting rights NSE Participations 1 978 025 58.59 % 3 956 050 65.30 % 1 978 025 58.59 % 3 956 050 64.03 % Crédit Mutuel Equity 684 775 20.28 % 1 369 550 22.61 % 684 775 20.28 % 1 369 550 22.17 % François Lacoste 192 120 5.69 % 383 680 6.33 % 192 120 5.69 % 383 680 6.21 % Treasury shares 196 047 5.81 % 0.00 % 76 047 2.25 % 0.00 % Public 325 144 9.63 % 349 104 5.76 % 445 144 13.19 % 469 104 7.59 % Total 3 376 111 100% 6 058 384 100% 3 376 111 100% 6 178 384 100%

Intermediary

Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner of the transaction.

Next press release: Publication of 2025 half-year revenues, 23 July 2025 after market close

Next General meeting: 24 June 2025 at 10h30 in Bellerive-sur-Allier (near Vichy)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About NSE

NSE Group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of high-tech electronic equipment.

NSE Group operates primarily in the Defence and Civil Aerospace sectors. Founded in 1983, the company is headquartered in Nizerolles (03), in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France. As of 2024, NSE is organized with two Business Units:

Interconnexion, which designs innovative technical products and manufactures integrated equipment for major operators;

Services, which offers a comprehensive range of high-value-added services both in France and abroad.

NSE operates 8 industrial sites in France and has 5 international subsidiaries. The Group employs over 700 people, including 450 in France and 250 internationally. As of December 31, 2024, NSE reported consolidated revenue of €103.6 million, with 27% generated from international markets.

More information on www.nse-groupe.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information: Jérôme Fabre - jfabre@nse-groupe.com

NSE is listed on Euronext GrowthTM in Paris - Mnemonic: ALNSE - Code ISIN: FR0004065639

------------------------

