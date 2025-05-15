Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
WKN: A0LCVP | ISIN: FR0004065639
15.05.25
Actusnews Wire
15.05.2025 08:53 Uhr
NSE GROUPE: NSE announces the successful disposal of 120 000 treasury shares at a price of EUR 35 per share

Finanznachrichten News

Nizerolles, May 15th 2025 - 08h30 - NSE (FR0004065639, ALNSE ), specialist in the design, manufacture and maintenance of high-tech electronic equipment particularly for Defence and Civil Aerospace, announces that it has successfully completed the disposal of 120 000 treasury shares, representing approximately 3,5% of its capital.

Terms of the transaction

The disposal of 120 000 treasury shares was carried through a private placement by accelerated bookbuilding ("ABB") reserved to French and European institutional investors at a price of 35 euros per share, for a total amount of 4.2 million euros.

Following the settlement and delivery of the disposed shares, scheduled for May 19th 2025, NSE holds 76 047 treasury shares, representing approximately 2.3% of its share capital, and its free float is increased to approximately 13% of the share capital.

As a reminder, NSE has undertaken for a period of 90 calendar days from the settlement and delivery, not to issue or dispose of shares other than those sold in the transaction, subject to certain usual exceptions.

Impact of the transaction on the shareholding

Split of share capital and voting rights
Before the transactionAfter the transaction
ShareholderShares% of share capitalVoting rights% of voting rightsShares% of share capitalVoting rights% of voting rights
NSE Participations1 978 02558.59 %3 956 05065.30 %1 978 02558.59 %3 956 05064.03 %
Crédit Mutuel Equity684 77520.28 %1 369 55022.61 %684 77520.28 %1 369 55022.17 %
François Lacoste192 1205.69 %383 6806.33 %192 1205.69 %383 6806.21 %
Treasury shares196 0475.81 % 0.00 %76 0472.25 % 0.00 %
Public325 1449.63 %349 1045.76 %445 14413.19 %469 1047.59 %
Total3 376 111100%6 058 384100%3 376 111100%6 178 384100%

Intermediary

Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner of the transaction.

Next press release: Publication of 2025 half-year revenues, 23 July 2025 after market close

Next General meeting: 24 June 2025 at 10h30 in Bellerive-sur-Allier (near Vichy)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About NSE

NSE Group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of high-tech electronic equipment.

NSE Group operates primarily in the Defence and Civil Aerospace sectors. Founded in 1983, the company is headquartered in Nizerolles (03), in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France. As of 2024, NSE is organized with two Business Units:

  • Interconnexion, which designs innovative technical products and manufactures integrated equipment for major operators;
  • Services, which offers a comprehensive range of high-value-added services both in France and abroad.

NSE operates 8 industrial sites in France and has 5 international subsidiaries. The Group employs over 700 people, including 450 in France and 250 internationally. As of December 31, 2024, NSE reported consolidated revenue of €103.6 million, with 27% generated from international markets.

More information on www.nse-groupe.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information: Jérôme Fabre - jfabre@nse-groupe.com

NSE is listed on Euronext GrowthTM in Paris - Mnemonic: ALNSE - Code ISIN: FR0004065639

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymecZ5Zsk2vKlXJulJyXnJRrmGqVlmnJaWfIxWOdacrGnXFnmZxmZp2VZnJinGdu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91728-cp-nse-eng-abb-results.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
