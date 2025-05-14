Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 22:10 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WillScot Announces Investor Conference Schedule for June 2025

Finanznachrichten News

PHOENIX, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in the upcoming month:

  • Stifel Cross Sector Insights Conference
    Date: June 3, 2025
    Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Baird Global Consumer, Tech & Services Conference
    Date: June 4, 2025
    Location: New York, New York
  • Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference
    Date: June 10, 2025
    Location: Chicago, Illinois

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company's comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot's business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:
Charlie Wohlhuter
Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:
Juliana Welling
Juliana.Welling@willscot.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
