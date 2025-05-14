BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.The franc edged down to 1.1182 against the pound and 0.8436 against the greenback, from an early high of 1.1117 and a 5-day high of 0.8324, respectively.The franc fell to more than a 2-week low of 0.9421 against the euro and a 1-week low of 174.06 against the yen.The currency is poised to challenge support around 1.13 against the pound, 0.87 against the greenback, 0.95 against the euro and 168.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX