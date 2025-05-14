Spetz Inc.: Spetz Announces Strategic Partnership with Sonic Labs Ahead of Closing Their Current Financing Round

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Spetz Inc. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Sonic Labs, the core development team behind the Sonic blockchain. As part of this collaboration, Sonic Labs will be making a direct investment into Spetz Inc, the parent company of SonicStrategy. Sonic Labs will also be assisting with cross-marketing efforts and several other strategic collaborative initiatives aimed at expanding awareness, adoption, and institutional participation in the Sonic ecosystem.

This partnership further validates the Company's long-term vision and comes alongside strong institutional participation in the current financing round. Notable participants include Canaccord Genuity, Haywood Securities, and a number of well-known high-net-worth and family office investors. The Company expects to close the round imminently, with interest surpassing initial expectations and expects to deploy capital immediately into validator expansion and ecosystem growth initiatives across the Sonic ecosystem.

SonicStrategy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spetz, is building a public-market gateway into the Sonic ecosystem, providing institutional investors with strategic exposure to Sonic through staking infrastructure and compliant DeFi participation.



Spetz Inc CEO Mitchell Demeter on stage at the Sonic Summit in Vienna May 8th, 2025

"We're excited to align with the Sonic Labs team and integrate directly into their infrastructure. This relationship significantly enhances our ability to scale validator operations and deepen our footprint across the Sonic ecosystem," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of Spetz and SonicStrategy.

Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, added: "We're pleased to support Spetz and SonicStrategy as they bring institutional visibility and access to the Sonic ecosystem. Their approach aligns with our vision of scaling Sonic adoption across both Web3 and traditional markets."

Further updates will be provided following the close of the financing.

About Sonic Labs



Sonic Labs is the core development team behind the Sonic blockchain, a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 built for DeFi and real-world applications. With sub-second finality, low fees, and a fast-growing ecosystem of applications and developers, Sonic is quickly establishing itself as one of the most scalable and accessible blockchains in the market. The team includes pioneers in DeFi and blockchain infrastructure, including Andre Cronje, and is supported by a vibrant global community.

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company operating at the intersection of AI-driven marketplaces and blockchain infrastructure. The Company owns and operates the Spetz application, an AI-powered platform connecting consumers with service providers, as well as SonicStrategy, a blockchain staking and infrastructure company supporting the Sonic ecosystem.

Company Contacts

Mitchell Demeter, Spetz Inc CEO

Email: mitchell@sonicstrategy.io

Phone: +1-345-936-9555

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. None of the securities issued in connection with the acquisition will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Spetz Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/spetz-announces-strategic-partnership-with-sonic-labs-ahead-of-cl-1027977