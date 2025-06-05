Spetz Inc. Acquires 3.35m Sonic Tokens in First Week as Strategic Accumulation Program Commences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Spetz Inc. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its first week of open-market purchases as part of its strategic digital asset accumulation program.

During the initial week, the Company acquired approximately 3.35 million S tokens, the native token of the Sonic blockchain, at an average cost of $0.56 CAD ($0.41 USD) per token for an aggregate of $1.87m CAD, bringing our company balance to 3.9m Sonic tokens. These purchases reflect the Company's conviction in Sonic as an emerging Layer 1 blockchain

"These initial acquisitions mark an exciting shift in our operational focus," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO and Director of Spetz. "With the successful divestiture of our legacy business, we are now fully aligned behind SonicStrategy and are committed to supporting the growth of the Sonic ecosystem through both capital allocation and infrastructure participation. We believe the timing and entry price of these initial purchases represent a strong opportunity to build long-term value for our shareholders."

As part of its ongoing corporate governance and employee alignment initiatives, the Company announces that it has issued a total of 3,150,000 stock options under its equity incentive plan, all exercisable at a price of $0.81. The options have been allocated as follows: 1,000,000 to officers, 375,000 to directors, and 1,775,000 to consultants and advisors. The options have a term of 10 years and vest in quarterly tranches over a period of 24 months. These grants are intended to align the interests of key personnel with the long-term success of the Company. All securities issued pursuant to the equity incentive plan are subject to a minimum hold period of four months and one day from the grant date.

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

