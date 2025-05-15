WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A substantial breach of the Steam platform has put 89 million user accounts at risk, with sensitive information including phone numbers and one-time passwords surfacing for sale on the dark web.The stolen data, posted by an actor calling themselves 'Machine1337,' is reportedly being auctioned for $5,000. Though early reports pointed to a third-party vendor as the source, Valve has yet to confirm the breach's origin or its relationship to Steam's own infrastructure.With the vast majority of Steam's user base potentially affected, immediate action is crucial. Start by updating your Steam password to a strong, unique phrase you do not use elsewhere. Next, activate Steam Guard two-factor authentication to add an additional barrier against unauthorized access.Keeping a close eye on your account activity will help you spot any suspicious logins or charges, enabling you to intervene quickly.As the investigation unfolds, remain vigilant for phishing attempts masquerading as official Steam communications fraudsters often exploit high-profile incidents to trick users into revealing credentials.By bolstering your account security and exercising caution online, you can help safeguard your digital library and personal information until Valve provides further guidance.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX