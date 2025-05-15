San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated equity distribution agreement (the "Amended Equity Distribution Agreement") among Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Canaccord Genuity, Roth Canada, Inc., B. Riley Securities, Inc., and Northland Securities, Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"). The Amended Equity Distribution Agreement restates and supersedes the previous equity distribution agreement, dated October 3, 2025 (the "October Agreement"), among the Company and the Agents, pursuant to which the Company sold common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") for aggregate proceeds of US$180,773,096. Pursuant to the Amended Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company may sell up to US$119,226,903 of Common Shares (the "ATM Program").

The Common Shares will be issued by the Company to the public from time to time, through the Agents, at the Company's discretion. The Common Shares sold under the ATM Program, if any, will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale.

Under the Amended Equity Distribution Agreement, sales of Common Shares will be made by the Agents through "at-the-market distributions" as defined in National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Common Shares under the Amended Equity Distribution Agreement. The Company has the flexibility to terminate the Amended Equity Distribution Agreement prior to reaching the US$119,226,903 in gross proceeds.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the ATM Program, if any, principally for general corporate and working capital requirements, funding ongoing operations, to repay indebtedness outstanding from time to time, to complete future acquisitions, or for other corporate purposes.

The ATM Program is being established pursuant to an amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2025 (the "Prospectus Supplement"), which has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, supplementing the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") and included in the Company's registration statement on Form F-10 filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the "Registration Statement").

Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and copies of the Registration Statement, which includes the Prospectus Supplement, are available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of such documents may also be obtained from: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Attention: 161 Bay Street, Suite 3800, Toronto, ON M5J 2S1; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Attention: 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floom, New York, New York 10019; or by email at USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com. These documents contain important information about the ATM Program. Prospective investors should read the offering documents before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of these Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company advancing sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by green energy. As the first cryptocurrency miner to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2017, HIVE has grown into a global leader in digital asset mining and AI computing. With operations in Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, HIVE continues to innovate while reducing its environmental footprint.

On Behalf of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Executive Chairman

