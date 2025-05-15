Michelob ULTRA Moves Into Top 5 Most Valuable Beer Brands Globally

AB InBev Brands Represent 8 of the Top 10 Most Valuable Beer Brands Globally

Corona has been recognized as the most valuable beer brand in the world for the second consecutive year in Kantar's BrandZ 2025 Most Valuable Global Brands report released today. Eight out of the 10 most valuable global beer brands belong to AB InBev (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD), according to the report ranking the top brands in the world.

In 2024 AB InBev produced all-time high revenue and 15% Underlying EPS growth. The year marked double-digit growth for Corona outside of its home market of Mexico and triple-digit growth of its no-alcohol brand Corona Cero. Corona Cero is the first beer brand to sponsor the Olympic Games making its debut in Paris 2024. In 2025, Corona is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with events all over the world through its "Corona 100" platform.

Corona is followed by Budweiser, the second most valuable beer brand in the world. Michelob ULTRA moved up one spot to #5 amongst beer brands globally.

Michelob ULTRA has also been named the winner of the Kantar Brand Growth Award in the U.S., presented to the brand that achieved the greatest year-over-year increase in brand value. The award recognizes a brand's ability to lead with relevance, earn trust at scale, and drive measurable impact through strategic clarity and marketing excellence.

"For Corona to be recognized as the most valuable beer brand in the world in the same year the brand is celebrating its 100-year anniversary shows the power of building brands for the long-term. And as the fastest growing beer brand in the U.S.*, Michelob ULTRA was recognized with the Kantar Brand Growth Award," said Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer, AB InBev. "Having 8 out of the top 10 beer brands in Kantar's BrandZ rankings reflects our focus on growing our megabrands through consumer-centricity, consistency and effectiveness."

The global report, which marks its 20th anniversary in 2025, has become an authoritative source for understanding the value and impact of brands in a dynamic market landscape.

"With the right level of investment and strategic focus, brands have huge potential to drive growth for their owners," said Chris Jansen, Kantar CEO. "Anheuser-Busch InBev is a perfect example of this in action through Corona and their other brands, they have mastered the ability to cut through in the face of changing consumer behaviour. Congratulations to all their teams."

Published annually, the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report ranks the world's top brands across categories, providing valuable insights into shifting consumer preferences, brand performance, and industry trends. The foundation of Kantar BrandZ lies in its robust methodology, which combines consumer perceptions with financial data to present a holistic view of a brand's value as a corporate asset.

*Circana Total U.S. MULC through 5.4.25

About Corona Global

Corona, an AB InBev global brand*, is the iconic beer brand that is synonymous with paradise with a presence in 180 countries. Recognized as the world's most valuable beer brand in Kantar's BrandZ global 2024 and 2025 rankings, Corona invites the world outside, beckoning you to reconnect with your essential nature and embrace the simple pleasures of life. But it's not just about the beer it's about the ritual. The ritual of adding a slice of lime to your Corona, an experience that elevates the moment. Corona isn't just a beverage; it's nature in a bottle. And we strive to help protect nature and have become the first global beverage brand with a net-zero plastic footprint. This builds on our longstanding ambition to help protect the world's oceans and beaches from plastic pollution. Every sip of Corona is a celebration of nature and the beauty of the world around us.

*Corona is not sold by AB InBev in the United States.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 144 000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2024, AB InBev's reported revenue was 59.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

About Kantar BrandZ: Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business' financial performance. Kantar's annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.5 million consumers, for 22,000 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world's top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future.

Contacts:

Media

