BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - First quarterly GDP estimates and foreign trade from the UK and flash GDP and employment from the euro area are the major reports due on Thursday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK GDP, industrial output and foreign trade figures. The economy is expected to remain flat on month in March after expanding 0.5 percent in February. The visible trade deficit is expected to fall to GBP 19.7 billion in March from GBP 20.8 billion in the previous month.In the meantime, wholesale prices data is due from Germany. Wholesale prices are forecast to grow 0.2 percent month-on-month in April, offsetting a 0.2 percent fall in March.Also, Statistics Norway releases quarterly GDP and household consumption data. At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is set to issue Swiss producer and import prices for April.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE issues final consumer and harmonized prices for April. Consumer price inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 0.8 percent in April, as initially estimated.At 4.00 am ET, flash GDP and final inflation from Poland are due.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area flash GDP and employment data for the first quarter. The preliminary flash estimate showed that the currency bloc expanded 0.4 percent sequentially after rising 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.